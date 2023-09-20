Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE CRT opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 464.92% and a net margin of 78.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,569,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

