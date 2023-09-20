Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 110.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

