The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

Marketing Alliance stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.58. Marketing Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.