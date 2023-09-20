Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Drops By 7.1%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

