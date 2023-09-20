Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

