Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Up 6.1%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 310,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 255,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

