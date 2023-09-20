Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Rises By 7.4%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGH opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.