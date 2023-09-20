Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$6.96 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$6.40 and a 52 week high of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,567.91. 38.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

