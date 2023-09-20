Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans €0.13 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance Stock Performance
LON VTA opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Volta Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 33.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Volta Finance
