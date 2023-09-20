Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans €0.13 Dividend

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volta Finance Stock Performance

LON VTA opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Volta Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 33.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

