Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Gamehost Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gamehost stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$194.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.61. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.83 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.9605123 EPS for the current year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

