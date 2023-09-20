Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.10

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shanta Gold Stock Performance

LON:SHG opened at GBX 10.51 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.