APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

APA Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.