Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading Down 1.9%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

