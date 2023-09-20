AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in August

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AppFolio stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $201.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 138.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 220,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $17,253,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

