Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Warpaint London has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 311 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £232.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,781.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

