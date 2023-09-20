Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 10,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -135.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

