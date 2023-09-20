Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMNGet Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 10,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -135.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Featured Articles

