WBH Advisory Inc. Has $701,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

