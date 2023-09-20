Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.1% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 33,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.8% during the second quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

