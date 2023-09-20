Sciencast Management LP Makes New $941,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.81. The company has a market cap of $845.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

