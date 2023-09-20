WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.81. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

