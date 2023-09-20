iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 125.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

