RDA Financial Network Has $523,000 Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $764.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $95.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

