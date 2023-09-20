AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.5% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.42. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.