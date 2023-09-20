Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 47.1% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

