Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $288.74 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,185 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Pfizer worth $288,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

