Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.31 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00012223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $93.09 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,103.92 or 0.99996383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.37040157 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,319,026.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

