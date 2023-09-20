Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.