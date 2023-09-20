Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 50 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $502.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $504.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.72 and a 200 day moving average of $464.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

