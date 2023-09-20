Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 610 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DTE opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.