Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

VLO opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.