Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $20.75 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,258,642,433 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,258,642,432.99599 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05065711 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $19,792,695.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

