iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $478.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $504.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

