Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.
Spirit Airlines Stock Performance
NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Spirit Airlines
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit Airlines
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.