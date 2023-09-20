Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 29th

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

