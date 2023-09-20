Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at 0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of 0.19 and a 52 week high of 0.73.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.61 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 239.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

