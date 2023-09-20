Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Chase
In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chase by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chase by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
Chase Trading Up 0.0 %
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
