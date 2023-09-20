Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 302.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 285,081 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 168.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 156,624 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

