Head to Head Review: Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kimco Realty pays out 150.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 23.00% 4.15% 2.26% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 6.63 $125.98 million $0.61 30.31 Sino Land $1.99 billion 4.71 $734.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kimco Realty and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kimco Realty and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 4 5 0 2.40 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Sino Land.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Sino Land on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2022, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

