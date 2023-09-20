Henry Boot PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.93 (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henry Boot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 201.84 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 196 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 281 ($3.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.41. The firm has a market cap of £270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Henry Boot

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.61), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($33,812.80). Insiders own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.84) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

