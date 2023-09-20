Auckland International Airport Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

