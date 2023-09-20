Permianville Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PVL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 13,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $41,389.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,364,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,152.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 95,319 shares of company stock valued at $284,832 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

