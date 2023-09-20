Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.