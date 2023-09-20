Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.
About Huntington Bancshares
