High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PCF opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

