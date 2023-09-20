Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) recently:

9/7/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $38.00.

8/25/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2023 – Viper Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Get Viper Energy Partners LP alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.