Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) recently:

  • 9/7/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/6/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/6/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/6/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $38.00.
  • 8/25/2023 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/17/2023 – Viper Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/14/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2023 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.