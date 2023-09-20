The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1 year low of $80.23 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 49.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Toro by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

