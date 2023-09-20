Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

In related news, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 7,289 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $197,386.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,618,212.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $270,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,833.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,350 shares of company stock worth $1,644,875 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

