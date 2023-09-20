Atlas Copco AB Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.