Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

SPE stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

