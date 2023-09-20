Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
SPE stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
