Webster Bank N. A. Has $154,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

