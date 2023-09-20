Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHO opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

