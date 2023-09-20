Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $294,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

